US has 'virtually total control' of Strait of Hormuz: Trump

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the US has "virtually total control" of the Strait of Hormuz, while claiming that oil shipments through the strategically important waterway have surged to historic levels in recent days.

"We have virtually total control of the Hormuz Strait," Trump said during a Hispanic heritage month celebration. "In fact, in the last three days, more oil has come out of the Hormuz Strait than at any time in the history of the Hormuz."

The president reiterated that Iran's military had been "totally wiped out," and said the war would soon be won.

"We're going to have that war won very quickly, one way or the other," he said.

In February, the US and Israel launched a war against Iran. Tehran responded with attacks on Israel and US targets in the region before a ceasefire agreement was reached in April.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June concerning freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, but implementation stalled because of disagreements related to security in the strategic waterway.