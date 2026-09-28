Emergency alerts briefly activated in southwestern Saudi Arabia over ‘potential danger’

Saudi authorities briefly activated emergency alerts Monday in the southwestern regions of Najran and Jazan over a "potential danger."

The Saudi Civil Defense said the National Early Warning Platform issued an alert in Najran Province warning residents of a potential threat. A similar alert was issued for Jazan Province.

The Civil Defense later sent all-clear messages to both regions, saying the danger had passed.

Saudi authorities have issued a series of similar emergency alerts in recent weeks amid escalating Houthi missile and drone attacks from neighboring Yemen while the group has claimed many attacks on the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia has been leading a coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government since March 2015 against the Houthis, who have controlled the capital Sanaa and several provinces since September 2014.