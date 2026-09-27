Turkish deputy foreign ministers hold diplomatic meetings in New York

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Berris Ekinci attended a briefing on COP31 operations and logistics and held meetings with senior Malaysian and UN officials in New York, the Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

Ekinci met Dato Ahmad Faisal, deputy secretary-general for multilateral affairs at the Malaysian Foreign Ministry, and Carl Skau, deputy executive director of the UN World Food Programme (WFP).

She also attended an event organized by the United Arab Emirates titled "Water as a Strategic Imperative: From Global Challenges to Collective Action."

Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Levent Gumrukcu, meanwhile, attended the Informal Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP).

The two diplomats continued their diplomatic engagements in New York on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly, according to the Foreign Ministry's post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.





