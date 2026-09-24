Erdoğan’s UN General Assembly address published as book in Turkish, English, Arabic

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, US, September 22, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's address to the 81st session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), featuring messages on building a fairer and more livable world, has been published as a book by the Presidency.

Prepared in Turkish, English and Arabic, the book presents messages Erdoğan shared with the international community and highlights his approach to pressing global challenges.

Described by the Presidency as a historic text addressing ongoing global crises, the publication aims to serve as a resource for the international public and future generations under the motto: "A Fairer World Is Possible."

Erdoğan's address draws attention to the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza, emphasizing that lasting peace in the Middle East passes through Gaza, while also addressing other regional challenges, according to the Presidency.

The speech highlights the destabilizing effects of the war involving Iran and developments in Lebanon, as well as challenges arising from the Russia-Ukraine war.

It also addresses the international system's shortcomings in finding solutions to global crises, while offering perspectives on how a more effective international order could be established.

Beyond current political issues, the address includes messages on the future of humanity, covering topics ranging from Erdoğan's "The World Is Bigger Than Five" principle and the fight against terrorism to climate change and the future of artificial intelligence.

The publication seeks to carry the speech's messages on global peace, stability and prosperity to future generations, according to the Presidency.

The book concludes with a poem by Turkish poet Sezai Karakoç:

"They think that if we remain silent, the issue will disappear.

Yet, if we remain silent, history will not.

If history falls silent, the truth will not.

They think that if they get rid of us, the issue will disappear.

Yet, even if they get rid of us, they will not escape their remorse.

Even if they escape their remorse, they will not escape the punishment of history.

Even if they escape the punishment of history, they will not escape the wrath of God."