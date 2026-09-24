Türkiye, Lebanon discuss energy cooperation on interconnections, pipelines

Türkiye and Lebanon discussed opportunities for cooperation in electricity interconnections, pipelines and hydrocarbons, Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said Wednesday.

Bayraktar said he met Lebanese Energy and Water Minister Joseph Saddi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to discuss joint projects that could contribute to regional energy security.

"We discussed opportunities for joint work in electricity interconnections and hydrocarbons through pipelines that will contribute to regional energy supply security," Bayraktar said on US social media platform X.

He said Türkiye could turn its experience in energy infrastructure and resource diversification into concrete areas of cooperation based on Lebanon's needs and priorities in the energy sector.

Bayraktar said the two countries attach importance to ensuring that projects developed between Türkiye and Lebanon support "reliable and uninterrupted" access to energy across the region.

He added that such projects could also contribute to shared prosperity and stability in the region.