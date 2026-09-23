Türkiye will continue its humanitarian assistance to Bangladesh: President Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Tuesday in New York.

The closed-door meeting between Erdoğan and Rahman was held at the Turkish House, or Turkevi Center, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Bangladesh as well as regional issues, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan said relations between Türkiye and Bangladesh need to be placed on a "more institutional footing" and stressed the importance of expanding cooperation in the defense industry, said the statement.

He also said steps should be taken to increase bilateral trade between the two countries.

Erdoğan also praised Bangladesh for hosting more than 1 million Rohingya Muslims and told Rahman that Türkiye would continue its humanitarian assistance in areas including shelter, education and infrastructure.



























