Turkish president says it would be beneficial to take steps to increase trade between Türkiye, Poland

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met Tuesday with his Polish counterpart Karol Nawrocki in New York.

The closed-door meeting was held at the Turkish House, or Turkevi Center, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and Poland as well as regional and global developments, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan said it would be beneficial to take steps to increase trade between Türkiye and Poland, adding that efforts were underway to advance cooperation in several areas, particularly the defense industry, the statement said.

He told Nawrocki that Türkiye is working to help end the Russia-Ukraine war and is making efforts to ensure navigational safety in the Black Sea.

On the Gaza Strip, Erdoğan stressed the importance of continued international support for a two-state solution to ensure peace and stability in the enclave.

Erdoğan also invited Nawrocki to the COP31 Leaders' Summit, which will be held in Antalya, Türkiye in November.

Türkiye's support for Poland's membership in NATO in 1999 and Poland's support for Türkiye's EU accession process contributed to deep-rooted bilateral relations.

Bilateral relations were elevated to the level of a strategic partnership with the "Declaration on Turkish-Polish Strategic Partnership" in 2009.