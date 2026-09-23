Türkiye-US strategic cooperation expanding across all areas: President Erdogan

Strategic cooperation between Ankara and Washington is expanding across all areas, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday, adding that Türkiye seeks to turn political alignment into stronger economic ties.

"We recently finalized major agreements with the US in energy, aviation and other critical sectors through our joint efforts," Erdogan said while addressing businesspeople in New York.

Türkiye's NATO-standard defense industry has reached the capacity to contribute to the supply security of its allies, he added.





