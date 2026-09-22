Turkish president to speak out for justice at UN General Assembly: Communications director

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will once again speak out for justice and express the concerns of the oppressed and those awaiting redress in his address to the UN General Assembly, said Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran.

In a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Duran said the voice of Türkiye and the voice of conscience would once again be heard from the UN podium.

Recalling that Erdoğan will address the UN General Assembly for the 16th time, he said: "Our President will once again speak out for justice in an address that will make our nation proud, and he will be the voice of the oppressed, those whose voices go unheard, and those awaiting justice."

"He will carry the call for justice—from Gaza to the oppressed around the world—to the shared conscience of humanity. Because the world deserves a more just order in which justice, the rule of law, and the voice of humanity are decisive. For a more just world, Erdoğan is the voice of justice!"