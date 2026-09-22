US envoy says S-400 dispute between Washington and Ankara ‘will be resolved’

US Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack said Monday that the dispute between Washington and Ankara over Türkiye's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system "will be resolved."

Speaking to reporters outside the Turkish House in New York City, Barrack said US and Turkish teams are working "tirelessly" to address bilateral and regional issues.

"The relationship between Türkiye and the United States is closer than ever," he said, adding that the two sides maintain constant dialogue.

Asked about the S-400 issue and whether the ball is in Türkiye's court, Barrack said: "The ball is on many courts."

He said the dispute stems from US legislation, including the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), and requirements concerning the S-400 system's operational status, ownership and eventual disposal.

Barrack said the issue was being worked on and described it as "not a critical issue. It's a relationship issue."

He also highlighted Türkiye's defense industry, saying the country has "a viable defense industry separate from the S-400."

He added that different countries had differing views on how the issue should be resolved while emphasizing the broader scope of US-Türkiye relations.

Barrack expressed optimism over bilateral ties, saying the two countries needed to determine what would lead to "a positive outcome."

Asked whether US President Donald Trump is satisfied with the current state of relations, he said: "President Trump is never content. He's always trying to better the relationship."

He described Trump's relationship with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as "very strong and appreciative."

The comments came as Erdoğan was in New York City for the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, where he is scheduled to address the General Debate on Tuesday.

Barrack earlier said that Erdoğan and Trump are expected to meet on the sidelines of the gathering.