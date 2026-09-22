Turkish president, British premier discuss regional, global issues in first face-to-face meeting

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and British Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Tuesday discussed regional and global issues, as well as bilateral relations in their first face-to-face meeting held on the margins of the 81st UN General Assembly.

During the meeting, President Erdoğan said relations between the two nations were strengthening in all areas, according to a statement issued by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan expressed his belief that cooperation could be further advanced through steps in several areas, particularly the defense industry and trade.

Noting Israel's aggression in the region, Erdoğan said Tel Aviv had repeatedly demonstrated through its actions that it does not seek peace in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, stressing the importance of pressure from the international community.

He said tensions were rising in Iran and Ukraine and that reaching an agreement on the Strait of Hormuz could help restart the negotiation process.

President Erdoğan said a state of deadlock prevailed over Ukraine, adding that attacks targeting Turkish or foreign commercial vessels in the Black Sea were making the situation even more complicated.

The Turkish leader said no formula regarding Cyprus would produce results unless the sovereign equality and international status of the Turkish Cypriots were recognized.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, his chief adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç and other officals attended the meeting.