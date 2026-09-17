Jordan, France sign defense cooperation agreement

Jordan and France signed a defense cooperation agreement on Thursday in the presence of Jordanian King Abdullah II and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

"I discussed with President Macron ways to advance our longstanding bilateral relations and continued coordination, and we witnessed the signing of a defense cooperation agreement," King Abdullah said on US social media company X.

He did not provide details on the agreement or the areas of defense cooperation it covers.

The Jordanian king said he and Macron also met with Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun and stressed the importance of Paris hosting a new round of the Aqaba Process meetings in support of the Lebanese army.

"We look forward to continuing our work to achieve stability in Lebanon and the region," Abdullah said.

On Wednesday, the Jordanian Royal Court said that Abdullah, Macron, and Aoun will chair a new round of the Aqaba Process meetings in Paris on Thursday to discuss ways to support the Lebanese army.

King Abdullah launched the Aqaba Process in 2015 to strengthen coordination, cooperation, and the exchange of expertise among regional and international partners in combating terrorism and extremism.

Previous rounds have been held in Jordan and several other countries, including Spain, Albania, Indonesia, Italy, Brazil, Bulgaria, and the US.

King Abdullah met Aoun in Paris on Wednesday and reiterated Jordan's support for Lebanon and its security, stability, and sovereignty, according to the Royal Court.

He also called for an end to Israeli attacks on Lebanese territory.

Israel has carried out aggressions on Lebanon since March 2, killing at least 4,381 people, injuring 12,402, and displacing more than 1 million, according to Lebanese authorities.

The attacks have continued despite a June 26 framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel, reached under US auspices, providing for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of armed groups, including Hezbollah.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, some for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 war, while its forces advanced more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory during the latest fighting.





