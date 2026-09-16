Türkiye delivers 2,000 tons of flour to Palestinian refugees, displaced families in Lebanon

Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) has delivered 2,000 tons of flour to Palestinian refugees and displaced families in Lebanon.

A ceremony marking the delivery was held on Wednesday at the Port of Beirut, attended by Türkiye's Ambassador to Lebanon Murat Lütem, Lebanese Higher Relief Council chief Bassam Nabulsi, and the director of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in Lebanon, Dorothee Klaus.

The flour will be distributed to Palestinian refugees and families displaced by Israeli attacks.

Türkiye is expected to continue providing assistance to people in need across Lebanon.

'OUR SOLIDARITY WITH LEBANON WILL CONTINUE'



Speaking to Anadolu, Ambassador Lütem said Türkiye's assistance to people in need in Lebanon was ongoing.

He recalled that the Health Ministry had recently sent medicine to Lebanon and said Türkiye had also supported efforts to meet the shelter needs of families displaced by Israeli attacks.

In addition to tents, Türkiye has sent food, clothing, and other humanitarian supplies, Lütem said.

"We see that the aid we have provided over the past 2 1/2 years has exceeded 4,000 tons as of today," he said.

Lütem said Lebanon had endured suffering it did not deserve and noted that around 300,000 Lebanese people remained unable to return home due to destruction caused by Israeli attacks.

"Our country's support will continue. Our president has said very clearly: The security of our country does not begin at our borders; it begins in Damascus and Beirut," he said.

Highlighting Türkiye's historic ties with Lebanon, Lütem added: "Our solidarity with Lebanon will continue."

'SINCERE EXPRESSION OF SOLIDARITY, FRIENDSHIP, AND HUMANITARIAN PARTNERSHIP'



Nabulsi said the delivery represented a continuation of Türkiye's longstanding support for Lebanon through state institutions and humanitarian organizations, particularly AFAD.

"This meaningful initiative is a continuation of the support and humanitarian assistance that Türkiye has provided to Lebanon for many years through its state institutions and humanitarian organizations, particularly AFAD," he said.

Nabulsi emphasized that Turkish institutions had stood by Lebanon during difficult periods and crises, adding that Lebanon placed great value on cooperation with Türkiye.

He identified Türkiye and UNRWA as two key partners in addressing humanitarian needs in Lebanon.

The flour was particularly important for meeting families' basic needs and supporting food security, Nabulsi said.

"We do not view this contribution merely as material assistance. It is a sincere expression of solidarity, friendship, and humanitarian partnership," he said.

Nabulsi thanked Türkiye for its longstanding support and continued cooperation with Lebanon.

'ASSISTANCE WILL EASE FAMILIES' EXPENSES'



Klaus thanked Türkiye and AFAD for the aid during her address at the ceremony.

She said the assistance would help ease families' financial burdens.

"This shipment will provide flour and bread to Palestinian refugees and displaced Lebanese people who have been affected by the economic consequences of the latest conflicts affecting Lebanon," she said.