Delaware last US state to hold primary election before November midterms

Delaware held the last state primary in the US on Tuesday before the November midterm elections, with key races for the US Senate, US House of Representatives and state attorney general among those on the ballot.

In the race for the US Senate, incumbent Sen. Chris Coons easily defeated his three challengers with 78% of the vote to win the Democratic primary and defend his Senate seat.

Coons will face Mike Katz, who beat opponent John Shulli 77.4% to 22.6% to claim the Republican nomination.

In Delaware's at-large Congressional District, Joe Armino was declared the winner and Republican nominee over his two opponents with 47.9% of the vote and 95% of precincts reporting.

Armino is looking to unseat incumbent Democratic Rep. Sarah McBride, who ran uncontested.

In the race for Delaware's state attorney general seat, incumbent Kathy Jennings handily defeated her two opponents with 71.2% of the vote.

Jennings will face Dave Graham, who ran unopposed for the Republican nomination.

The midterm elections will be held on Nov. 3.



