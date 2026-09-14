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News World Scottish, N. Irish, Welsh leaders assert right to 'self-determination'

Scottish, N. Irish, Welsh leaders assert right to 'self-determination'

Party leaders from Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales affirmed their right to 'self-determination' on Monday, signing a joint declaration during a rare summit in Cardiff.

AFP WORLD
Published September 14,2026 01:52 PM
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SCOTTISH, N. IRISH, WELSH LEADERS ASSERT RIGHT TO SELF-DETERMINATION

The leaders of the main Scottish, Northern Irish and Welsh parties on Monday declared their right to "self-determination" in a joint agreement signed at a rare meeting in the Welsh capital Cardiff.

"Our nations have the right to self-determination. No Westminster government has the right to block democracy or undermine the principle that our people will decide their own future," they said in a memorandum of understanding referring to the UK-wide parliament in London.

All three parties -- the Scottish National Party (SNP), Plaid Cymru in Wales and the pro-Irish unity Sinn Fein in Northern Ireland -- want to break away from the UK but have different positions on how and when this might take place.