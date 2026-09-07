German chancellor laments ‘most devastating election defeat in decades' after CDU loss in Saxony-Anhalt election

German Chancellor and Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party leader Friedrich Merz attends a press conference, the day after the Saxony-Anhalt state elections, in Berlin, Germany, September 7, 2026. (REUTERS)

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday lamented "the most devastating election defeat in decades" after his Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) lost the election in the state of Saxony-Anhalt.

This is the "most devastating defeat for the CDU in decades. Of course, this will have consequences," Merz told journalists in Berlin.

He vowed that with this result, it is impossible to simply return to business as usual, adding: "This affects me personally as well."

"We are all deeply shocked. We did not expect this outcome," Merz said.

'GIVING UP IS NOT AN OPTION FOR ME'



When asked whether he was considering the personal consequences, Merz replied: "Giving up is not an option for me."

The chancellor then reiterated that his federal government needed to improve, adding that his policies in particular needed to be explained to the public.