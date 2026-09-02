Man dies after 'serious assault' at London underground station: Police

A 32-year-old man died in hospital following a "serious assault" at London's Liverpool Street Underground station, British Transport Police said Wednesday.

Officers and paramedics were called to the station's eastbound Central Line platform at 10.51 pm (2151GMT) local time on Sunday following reports of a serious assault, the police said.

"The victim was taken to hospital in a critical condition and very sadly passed away on 1 September surrounded by his family, who are being supported by specialist officers," British Transport Police said in a statement.

The Crown Prosecution Service had previously authorized a charge of grievous bodily harm against Jeremiah Maximo, 38, of Drydock Square, Barking, in connection with the incident.

Maximo, a British national, was being held in custody to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, police said.

"The victim was travelling back from Notting Hill Carnival at the time of the incident, and we continue to appeal to anyone who saw what happened and has not yet spoken to police to come forward and assist our investigation," British Transport Police Detective Superintendent Sam Blackburn said.

On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said 636 people were arrested and dozens of weapons seized during London's two-day Notting Hill Carnival, which is dubbed as Europe's largest street festival.





