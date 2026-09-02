Actor George Clooney says US led by 'least capable people'

George Clooney speaks as he receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement award during a ceremony at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, September 2, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

US actor George Clooney said Wednesday that the United States is being led by "the least capable people," expressing hope that the country could return to "normalcy" after the upcoming midterm elections.

"It's not easy to live in a country led by the least capable people," Clooney told reporters at the Venice International Film Festival, where he is being honored with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement, according to the Italian ANSA news agency.

"The midterm elections are in November, which will certainly be a time to take stock, and if all goes well, we will return to a more normal situation," he said.

Clooney did not directly mention US President Donald Trump while discussing the political situation in his country.

The actor also criticized what he described as the normalization of cruelty in public discourse, referring to a social media post by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth involving women serving in the Canadian Armed Forces.

"The idea that cruelty is at the heart of and part of the world's fun... is truly absurd," he said, describing the situation as a "kakistocracy," a term used to describe government by the least qualified or worst people.

"What is the sense of decency? Where has the sense of decency gone? We will overcome this too and emerge better," the actor added.