Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus suspends port officials over voyage of capsized passenger ferry

Port officials who authorized the voyage of a passenger ferry that capsized off the coastal city of Kyrenia on Sunday have been suspended from duty, Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister Ünal Üstel said Monday.

In a written statement, Üstel said search and rescue operations were continuing for 18 people still missing after the ferry capsized.

He said the government's top priority is to locate the missing people, adding that a Turkish Navy Underwater Offense (SAT) team sent from Türkiye had joined the search and rescue efforts.

Üstel stressed that no negligence related to the disaster would be covered up and that those responsible would be held accountable before the law.

He said any negligence, fault or responsibility connected to the disaster would be fully investigated.

"The relevant port officials who authorized the ship's departure have also been suspended from duty, an investigation has been launched against them, and new officials have been appointed in their place," Üstel said.

14 SUSPECTS BROUGHT BEFORE COURT



Fourteen suspects were brought before the Kyrenia District Court on Monday as part of the ongoing investigation into the disaster.

The suspects included the ferry's captain, seven crew members, a company employee and two Kyrenia Port officials.

Police said they were searching for two additional individuals under a court order as part of the investigation.

In statements to the court, the captain and crew said the vessel capsized after its bow broke off due to rough waves.

They argued that weather data showed no problems at the time of departure and that the vessel held valid navigational and administrative certifications.

The court instructed police to examine videos recorded by passengers and investigate claims surrounding the circumstances of the accident.

It also ordered a technical investigation to determine whether the vessel had previously been involved in any accidents or undergone repairs.

The court granted an additional three days of detention for nine suspects, including the captain, first officer, a company employee and several crew members.

Five others, including the two port officials, were released pending trial.

The next hearing was scheduled for Thursday to allow investigators to collect statements, gather documents and other evidence, hear witnesses and assess new findings.

Relatives of some passengers protested as the suspects were brought to court.

The Filo Jet capsized while attempting to return to Girne Port after taking on water through its bow shortly after departure.

The ferry was carrying 267 people, including 259 passengers and eight crew members.

A total of 241 people were rescued, while eight died.

Search and rescue operations are continuing for 18 people still missing.