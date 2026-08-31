1st committee meeting under Mecca Joint Defense Agreement begins in Istanbul

The first meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee, established under the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, began in Istanbul on Monday.

Türkiye is hosting the inaugural meeting of the committee, which was established to provide strategic direction for activities under the agreement and brings together the foreign ministers, defense ministers and chiefs of general staff of Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Following a family photo, the meeting began with the participation of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and Chief of General Staff Gen. Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu; Pakistani Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir; and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Chief of General Staff Gen. Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili.

Participants are expected to discuss international security issues, the development of defense capabilities, promoting interoperability among the three countries' armed forces, deepening defense industry cooperation, including joint production and research and development, and strengthening joint efforts to combat terrorism.

The meeting is also expected to outline the framework for the Secretariat and other relevant mechanisms that will coordinate work in areas identified by the Strategic Political and Defense Committee, as well as determine a roadmap for future steps.

The gathering is expected to reaffirm that the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, aimed at strengthening security, peace and stability in the region, offers opportunities for countries that adopt a cooperative approach to security and prioritize peace and prosperity over conflict.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif signed the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement in Mecca on Aug. 7.

Signed by Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on the basis of shared responsibility and regional ownership amid growing regional and global instability, the agreement aims to promote security, peace, stability and prosperity while strengthening collective deterrence.

The agreement stipulates that an attack against any one of the signatory states will be considered an attack against all parties.

It also seeks to foster a new culture of regional cooperation and remains open to the participation of actors that respect international law and share a vision of peaceful cooperation.