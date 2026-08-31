Iran’s Pezeshkian says Tehran ‘not looking for war’ after US attack on Larak Island

Tehran "is not looking for war" but will also "never sit still in the face of any aggression," Iran's president said Monday in his first comments since the US' weekend attack on Iran's Larak Island.

Speaking before departing for Kyrgyzstan for an international summit, Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran would respond firmly to any further attacks, according to the Fars news agency.

Iran "will give a decisive response to the aggressors" if attacked, he said.

"Instability and unrest in the region are not in the interest of any country and will challenge everyone," he added.

Pezeshkian is due in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek to attend a summit of heads of state of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries.

Earlier Sunday, US forces struck two Iranian launchers on Larak Island, marking the first US strikes on Iranian territory since late July, a US official told Axios.

The operation targeted systems that were allegedly being prepared to launch rockets carrying sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said several fighters and civilians were killed or injured in the strike and vowed to respond.

Iran's Tasnim news agency reported that preliminary information indicated the attack was carried out by drones.