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News Türkiye Turkish defense giant Aselsan to showcase autonomous underwater vehicle

Turkish defense giant Aselsan to showcase autonomous underwater vehicle

Aselsan's autonomous underwater vehicle, Deringoz, will be showcased at Teknofest Blue Homeland in Türkiye, demonstrating its capabilities at the Golcuk Naval Shipyard from Thursday to Sunday.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published August 20,2026 10:09 AM
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TURKISH DEFENSE GIANT ASELSAN TO SHOWCASE AUTONOMOUS UNDERWATER VEHICLE

Turkish defense firm Aselsan will showcase its autonomous underwater vehicle, Deringoz, at the premier naval defense event Teknofest Blue Homeland, which is kicking off on Thursday.

The vehicle will demonstrate its capabilities at the Golcuk Naval Shipyard in Türkiye's northwestern province of Kocaeli.

It will be on display until Sunday.

Deringoz was developed for mine countermeasures and port security missions, as well as for protecting critical underwater infrastructure, monitoring pipelines, and enhancing underwater exploration.

Its autonomous mission capabilities enable exploration and surveillance in risky and hard-to-reach depths underwater with minimal human intervention.