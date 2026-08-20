US, Jamaica sign military agreement to deepen security cooperation

The US and Jamaica have signed a Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) aimed at strengthening military and security cooperation between the two countries, according to a joint statement on Thursday.

"Status of Forces Agreements are international instruments that establish and formalize the terms under which members of one country's armed forces may be temporarily present in another country for mutually agreed activities including training exercises and joint operations," the statement said.

Jamaica joins more than 120 countries that have similar agreements with the US.

The two governments said the agreement would support joint efforts to combat criminal organizations and narco-terrorists involved in trafficking guns, drugs and people.

The signing follows a meeting on Aug. 12 between US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Jamaican Deputy Prime Minister and National Security Minister Horace Chang on the sidelines of the Americas Counter Cartels Coalition Forum in Panama.

The governments said the agreement provides a "modern and predictable framework" for cooperation on regional security, defense and disaster response, while reaffirming their commitment to a strong bilateral security partnership.