PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN ANNOUNCES NEW INITIATIVE TO STRENGTHEN TÜRKIYES SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY WORKFORCE

Türkiye is launching a new initiative to strengthen its science and technology workforce, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on Thursday.

"In strategic fields such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, chip technologies and advanced computer systems, we will initially select 550 doctoral students through a centralized examination and train them at 20 research universities," Erdoğan said on the US social media company X.

He said about 3,000 young researchers would be brought into Türkiye's science and technology ecosystem in five years.

"We will build the Century of Türkiye with the power of science, technology and our young people," Erdoğan said. "We will continue working for a strong, prosperous and fully independent Türkiye that develops, produces and presents the technologies of the future to the world."