Groundwater levels falling across 92% of monitored sites in France

A view of the dried-out waterbed of the Lac du Broc due to drought in Le Broc near Nice, southern France, 19 August 2026. (EPA)

Groundwater levels were falling at 92% of monitored sites across France by mid-August as drought conditions worsened, French broadcaster BFM reported Thursday, citing the national geological service BRGM.

The Bureau of Geological and Mining Research (BRGM) said 64% of observation points recorded groundwater levels below normal monthly levels.

The decline was linked to a lack of rainfall during the second half of July and the first half of August, while intense heat and water withdrawals for drinking supplies, irrigation and cooling also contributed to the trend.

The most affected groundwater reserves were in the western Massif Central, Franche-Comte and Champagne regions.

BRGM said groundwater levels were expected to continue declining in the coming weeks despite forecasts of wetter and stormier conditions.

It said lower temperatures could reduce demand for drinking water and irrigation, easing pressure on groundwater resources.

Groundwater reserves will need a rainy autumn and winter to recharge, according to the report.