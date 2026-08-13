Palestine urges international community, US to halt Israeli attacks aimed at annexing West Bank

Israeli soldiers stand guard outside a Palestinian house in the village of Qusra, south of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, on August 13, 2026. (AFP)

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry urged the international community and the US on Thursday to immediately intervene to halt Israeli occupiers' attacks aimed at annexing the occupied West Bank.

Israel is using occupiers as a "tool" to implement policies of forced displacement and a plan to annex the West Bank, it said in a statement. It also demanded holding those responsible accountable.

"The occupation is escalating occupiers' terrorism and using them as an unchecked tool to carry out its criminal policies, including vandalism, siege and forced displacement, and to create the conditions for completing the annexation of the West Bank," it said.

The statement came as occupiers continued for a fourth consecutive day to besiege three Palestinian homes in Qusra, including one inhabited by a family whose members hold American citizenship, by setting up tents that obstruct access to the homes, amid a deployment of Israeli forces in and around the town.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said the attacks were taking place "under the protection provided by the occupation's institutions," accusing Israeli authorities of entrenching "an integrated system of impunity" by treating occupiers' crimes with disregard.

The Foreign Ministry also demanded sanctions against occupiers and entities providing them with protection and support, to protect Palestinians and halt the "crime of forced displacement" against them, ultimately leading to an end to the occupation.

The West Bank has witnessed a rise in occupier attacks on Palestinians and their property since the outbreak of the war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

Around 750,000 settlers live in 156 settlements and 360 outposts in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. The UN considers Israeli settlement activity in the occupied Palestinian territories illegal under international law.