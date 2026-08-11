Turkish, Palestinian presidents to meet in Ankara on Wednesday

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday during the Palestinian leader's official visit to Türkiye, the country's communications director said Tuesday.

Abbas is set to arrive in the capital Ankara on Tuesday for a three-day official visit at Erdogan's invitation, Burhanettin Duran said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

During their meeting, Erdogan and Abbas will exchange views on the latest developments in Palestine, bilateral relations and regional developments, Duran added.





