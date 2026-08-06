TÜRKIYES ENVOY CONDEMNS DEADLY DAMASCUS BOMBING, REAFFIRMS SUPPORT FOR SYRIA

People look at a damaged vehicle following an explosion, in Jaramana, Damascus countryside, Syria, August 6, 2026. (REUTERS)

Türkiye's ambassador to Syria, Nuh Yılmaz, on Thursday strongly condemned a deadly bombing in Damascus' Jaramana district and reaffirmed Ankara's support for efforts to achieve lasting stability and security in the country.

"Violence and terrorism have no place in Syria," he wrote on US social media company X, adding that Türkiye would continue to stand in solidarity with the "friendly and brotherly Syrian people."

Türkiye will continue supporting efforts to establish lasting stability and security in Syria, Yılmaz noted.

At least two people were killed, and 13 others injured in the powerful explosion in the Syrian capital, according to authorities.