Explosions in southern Iran linked to operation against ‘hostile targets’: Report

Two explosions heard in southern Iran on Thursday night were linked to an operation against what were described as "hostile targets" near the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, according to a report by Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

Tasnim, citing informed sources, reported that the explosions, heard in Qeshm at around 9.40 pm local time, resulted from an operation targeting hostile objects at the entrance to the strategic waterway.

The sources said the results of the operation carried out by Iranian naval forces would be announced in the coming hours.

Separately, Iran's Mehr News Agency quoted Hormozgan Deputy Governor for Security Affairs as saying no impacts had been reported in either Qeshm or the nearby port city of Bandar Abbas.

According to Mehr, the official said relevant authorities were conducting investigations to determine the source of the explosions.