Thousands attend Mohamed Salah’s signing ceremony at Trabzonspor’s Papara Park

Thousands of fans attended Egyptian football star Mohamed Salah's signing ceremony at Trabzonspor's Papara Park stadium on Thursday.

"I never expected that reception. I'm here to win. I want to win something with this club, because you guys show me so much love and I really really appreciate that," Salah said during the ceremony.

Thousands welcomed the footballer with chants, light displays and flares that illuminated Papara Park as he walked around the stadium to greet and salute the fans.

"I want to thank the president also for making that happen and I'm very happy to be here and I can't wait to see you on the pitch again," he added.

Shortly after the ceremony, the club posted images of Salah training with the rest of the squad earlier in the day.

Trabzonspor had previously confirmed that it signed Salah to a deal guaranteeing him €17 million ($19.6 million) per season.

He will receive an annual salary of €10 million and a €7 million signing payment for each season.

The forward will also be eligible for conditional bonuses during each season, although the club did not disclose their value or the performance criteria attached to them.

Under a separate image-rights agreement, Salah will receive a 20% share of proceeds from products bearing his name and sold through Trabzonspor's retail company.

The club will also pay an agency fee equivalent to 5% of the player's gross remuneration.