Turkish intelligence chief, Syrian foreign minister meet in Ankara

Türkiye's intelligence chief met Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani in Ankara on Thursday to discuss bilateral ties, regional developments and security cooperation, according to Turkish security sources.

The meeting, hosted by National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalin, focused on Türkiye-Syria relations, areas of bilateral cooperation, relations with neighboring countries, regional stability, recent developments in Lebanon and Syria-Lebanon ties, the sources said.

The two sides also discussed the potential implications for Syria by Türkiye's proposed Bill on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Cohesion.