ITALYS PO RIVER FACES EXTREME DROUGHT AS HEAT WAVE PERSISTS

This aerial photograph shows sandbanks exposed by the receding waters of the Po River in Isola Pescaroli, northern Italy, on August 6, 2026. (AFP)

Italy's Po River is facing an "extreme drought" crisis as persistent high temperatures and a prolonged lack of rainfall continue to drain water reserves across the country's largest river basin.

The Permanent Observatory on Water Use of the Po River Hydrographic District has confirmed that water conditions remain at a "high severity" level, warning that the ongoing heat wave is placing further stress on already limited supplies, ANSA news agency reported on Thursday.

"Persistent high temperatures are stressing the last remaining water reserves, namely the large pre-Alpine lakes," Alessandro Delpiano, secretary-general of the River Basin Authority, said.

"The emergency continues, and there is no end in sight," he added.

The Po River, which supports major agricultural and industrial areas in northern Italy, is experiencing flows below seasonal low-water levels.

Authorities said that although thunderstorms forecast for the coming days could temporarily improve river conditions, no significant or lasting increase in water availability is expected.

The crisis is also affecting major lakes that feed the river system.

Water levels in the large pre-Alpine lakes have been declining since the second week of June, with Lake Maggiore facing the most severe conditions.

Lake Como and Lake Iseo are also experiencing critical conditions, with Lake Iseo reaching levels associated with "extreme drought."

Meanwhile, Italy's heat wave is expected to continue for around another 10 days, according to meteorologist Lorenzo Tedici from iLMeteo.it.

Tedici said that despite the dominance of a strong high-pressure system, the accumulated heat could fuel intense thunderstorms, particularly in northern regions.

The storms may provide temporary relief by lowering temperatures from around 39-40C (102-104F) to 35-36C.

However, meteorologists expect the African anticyclone to return after the brief break, bringing renewed hot and sunny conditions across much of Italy during mid-August.