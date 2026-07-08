Turkish foreign policy now a key force in global system, says head of communications

Türkiye's foreign policy under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has moved beyond being a regional actor to become one of the influential forces in the global system, the country's head of communications said Wednesday.

In a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Burhanettin Duran said Türkiye's strategic position and international standing were clearly reflected in Ankara's hosting of the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit.

Duran said the summit marked a "historic process" as NATO discusses a new vision that will shape the parameters of the global security architecture.

He said the "NATO 3.0" vision, which aims to increase Europe's weight in defense, places Türkiye at the center of this transformation.

"Türkiye plays a game-changing role with its intellectual and military capacity," Duran said.

He added that Türkiye is strengthening its defense industry while also acting as "the voice of the global conscience" for calm in Gaza and Lebanon, calling on all actors to assume responsibility.

Duran said the will demonstrated in Ankara once again confirmed Türkiye's decisive position in global diplomacy and its determination to build a just world order.