US strikes to ‘get much worse’ if Iran continues to target ships in Strait of Hormuz: Trump

US President Donald Trump warned Wednesday that US strikes on Iran "will get much worse" if Tehran continues to target vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

"This is in retribution for yesterday's bombing of ships by Iran. If it happens again, it will get much worse," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform alongside video footage of US strikes on Iran.

His remarks came shortly after the US military's Central Command said on US social media company X that American forces have begun a new round of strikes against Iran to degrade Tehran's ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian media reported a series of explosions across southern Iran following the US strikes, which they said targeted several locations.

Mohsen Rezaei, a senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, said on X that the "aggressor enemy and its accomplices" would be "severely punished."