Ankara Airport opens in Turkish capital ahead of NATO summit

Ankara Airport opened in the Turkish capital on Monday ahead of the NATO leaders' summit set to be held in the city on July 7-8, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan saying the new transport links will provide direct access for visiting delegations.

Speaking at the opening ceremony for Ankara Airport, Erdoğan said the projects would strengthen Ankara's aviation and transport infrastructure as the capital prepares to host the summit on July 7-8.

"With the 3-kilometer connection road in the divided-road section, we will provide direct access for delegations attending the NATO Summit," he said.

This is the second airport in the capital city, after Esenboğa Airport, which handles both domestic and international flights.

Erdoğan said the airport and related investments were completed in a "record" 230 days, adding that a 12.5-kilometer (7.8-mile) connection road had been built, including 6.5 kilometers of divided road and 6 kilometers of single-lane road.

He said the projects created a strong transport network from Ankara Airport to the city center over 17 kilometers.

TÜRKİYE BECOMING CENTER OF INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY



The president said Ankara's position in diplomatic traffic is strengthening every year as Türkiye's weight in global politics increases.

"Türkiye, located at the heart of 67 countries with a population of 1.5 billion within just a four-hour flight distance, has now begun to become a place where the heart of international diplomacy beats, with Ankara, Istanbul, and Antalya," he said.

Erdoğan also pointed to several major international events Türkiye is hosting in 2026, including the Zero Waste Forum in Istanbul on June 5–7, with more than 5,000 participants from 183 countries.

He said Türkiye will also host the 77th International Astronautical Congress in October, followed by the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States and the COP31 climate summit in November, before noting that Ankara will host the NATO leaders' summit on July 7-8.

AIRPORT PREPARED FOR WIDE-BODY AIRCRAFT, OFFICIAL FLIGHTS



"With Ankara Airport, we have not only brought a new project to our capital. We have also revived a work that left deep marks on our aviation history," Erdoğan said.

He said the airport, first built in 1933 on the orders of the republic's founder Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, and long used as a center of military aviation, had been restored with a new appearance and upgraded facilities.

The runway was extended from 2,450 meters to 3,000 meters, while its width was increased from 42 meters to 60 meters, and its shoulders were fully renewed, Erdoğan said.

Two turning pads totaling 15,000 square meters were built at both runway ends, while a new 160,000-square-meter apron was added, allowing 44 aircraft to park safely at the same time, he said.

Erdoğan said lighting systems, approach lights, and guidance signs on the runway and taxiways were modernized in line with international civil aviation standards.

A state guesthouse with 4,800 square meters of indoor space and an open parking area for 310 vehicles was also built at the airport, he added.

Erdoğan said Ankara Airport has been prepared for wide-body aircraft and official flights, with an expanded runway, new aprons, modern taxiways, and upgraded infrastructure.

The 140-meter-long Başkent Aviation Bridge was built over a high-speed train line, he said, adding that its 10,000-ton deck was placed on the bridge using a method not previously used in Türkiye.

ESENBOĞA WAS TÜRKİYE'S 4TH BUSIEST AIRPORT DURING HOLIDAY



During the recent nine-day holiday period, Türkiye's airports handled 51,962 aircraft movements and served 7.6 million passengers, Erdoğan said.

He added that Esenboğa Airport became Türkiye's fourth-busiest airport during the holiday, with 2,557 aircraft movements and 382,000 passengers.

The president said Esenboğa, which served 3 million passengers annually 20 years ago, now handles around 15 million passengers a year, adding that the opening of Ankara Airport would help ease both air and road traffic around Esenboğa and the airport route.

Erdoğan's aircraft was welcomed at Ankara Airport with a water salute before the ceremony.

After a prayer, Erdoğan formally opened Ankara Airport, the Başkent Aviation Bridge, and the connection roads.