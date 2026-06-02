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News Türkiye Turkish foreign minister welcomed by Singapore's premier

Turkish foreign minister welcomed by Singapore's premier

During an official visit to Singapore, Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan to enhance bilateral relations and discuss shared interests.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published June 02,2026
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TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER WELCOMED BY SINGAPORES PREMIER

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was welcomed by Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday during an official visit to the Southeast Asian city-state.

The meeting took place in Singapore, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Fidan also met with his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan, the ministry said in a separate post.

The Turkish foreign minister is visiting Singapore as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and discuss issues of mutual interest.