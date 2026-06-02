Turkish President Erdoğan, Armenian premier discuss normalization process

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday discussed ties between the two countries as well as regional issues in a phone call, said the country's Communications Directorate.

The normalization process between Ankara and Yerevan is continuing via steps aimed at launching direct trade between the two countries, said Erdoğan.

During the call, Pashinyan also voiced well-wishes to Erdoğan for the recent Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

Saying that Ankara is working for peace and stability in its region, Erdoğan underlined that Türkiye will always support taking steps in this direction.