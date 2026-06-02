Turkish President Erdoğan, Sudan’s Sovereignty Council chair discuss regional issues

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the chairman of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, on Tuesday discussed bilateral relations as well as regional issues during a meeting in the capital Ankara.

Erdoğan said that Ankara continues its efforts to stop the bloodshed in Sudan, Türkiye's Turkish Communications Directorate said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Erdoğan underlined that work is ongoing to develop relations between Türkiye and Sudan in many areas, particularly trade, agriculture, energy, and defense.





























