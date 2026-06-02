Iranian, Saudi foreign ministers discuss efforts to reduce regional tensions

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed the latest diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions and preserving stability in the region during a phone call on Tuesday, according to Iran's Foreign Ministry.

The two ministers exchanged views on regional developments and ongoing diplomatic initiatives intended to ease tensions across the Middle East, the ministry added in a statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, Araghchi also held a telephone conversation with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty. The two ministers discussed the latest regional developments and ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at easing regional tensions.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said Abdelatty stressed the importance of continuing efforts to reach a negotiated solution to the US-Iran conflict in separate phone calls with Araghchi and US envoy Steve Witkoff.

He also reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to working with regional partners to help achieve a settlement that addresses the concerns of all parties and supports regional security and stability, the ministry added.

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with attacks targeting Israel and US allies in the Gulf, alongside the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but subsequent talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement.





















