French lawmakers unanimously back reforms to protect children from school abuse

France's National Assembly on Monday unanimously approved a bill aimed at strengthening the protection of children from violence in schools and extracurricular activities, following a parliamentary inquiry launched in the wake of the Notre-Dame de Betharram abuse scandal.

The legislation was adopted in its first reading by 187 votes to zero shortly before midnight, according to French news broadcaster BFMTV.

Drafted by lawmakers Violette Spillebout of President Emmanuel Macron's Renaissance party and Paul Vannier of the left-wing France Unbowed (LFI), the bill stems from months of hearings and investigations conducted by a parliamentary commission established after allegations of abuse at the private Catholic Notre-Dame de Betharram school near the southwestern city of Pau.

The inquiry notably examined what senior French officials, including then-Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, may have known about allegations of mistreatment at the institution.

The legislation seeks to strengthen oversight of adults working with children in educational and after-school settings and to tighten regulation of private educational institutions.

Lawmakers, however, dropped a controversial proposal that would have required religious ministers to report abuse disclosed during confession, preserving the confidentiality of the sacrament.

The vote comes amid growing public concern over child safety in educational environments following a series of abuse allegations in France.

Supporters of the bill said it would help prevent violence against minors by improving monitoring mechanisms and increasing accountability for institutions responsible for children's welfare.

The Betharram case sparked nationwide debate over the handling of abuse allegations in schools and prompted calls for stronger state oversight and reporting procedures.

The bill will now proceed to the next stages of the legislative process before it can become law.





