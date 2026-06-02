Turkish president, Dutch premier discuss mutual ties, global issues

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed relations between Türkiye and the Netherlands, as well as regional and global issues, in a phone call with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, the Turkish Communications Directorate said.

Congratulating Jetten on assuming office in February, Erdoğan said Ankara aims to continue strengthening dialogue and cooperation with the Netherlands.

Türkiye is carrying out intensive efforts to end conflicts in its region, Erdoğan noted, adding that geopolitical developments in particular have demonstrated the need to address relations between Türkiye and the EU within a more comprehensive, institutional and multidimensional partnership framework.

Referring also to developments in Gaza and the West Bank, Erdoğan underlined that the Netherlands' support for efforts to bring lasting peace to the region is important.