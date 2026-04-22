Former EU Council chief slams von der Leyen remarks on 'core NATO ally' Türkiye

Former European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday criticized remarks by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about Türkiye, a country he describes as a "core ally" and "major defence actor."

"Türkiye is: a core NATO ally, a key migration partner, an energy corridor, a major defence actor on Europe's flank, and a serious regional power," Michel said in a post on the US social media company X, mentioning von der Leyen.

"Europe doesn't get stronger by applying double standards or simplifying reality," he added.

Michel's remarks came after von der Leyen spoke at an event in Hamburg on Monday, marking the 80th anniversary of the newspaper Die Zeit.

Speaking about EU enlargement, she said: "We must succeed in completing the European continent so that it is not influenced by Russia, Türkiye, or China."





