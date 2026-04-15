TÜRKIYES BIST 100 UP AT OPENING SESSION

Türkiye's benchmark stock index opened Wednesday at 14.236,21 points, up by 0.24% or 33.96 points.

At Tuesday's close, the BIST 100 rose by 1.02% to 14,202.24 points, with a daily transaction volume of 237.6 billion Turkish liras ($5.31 billion).

As of 10.15 am local time (0715GMT), exchange rates stood at 44.7500 Turkish liras to the US dollar, 52.7750 to the euro, and 60.7465 to the British pound.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,815.70, while Brent crude futures were trading at $94.9 per barrel.





