Mount Ağrı captured from space by Turkish satellite, Göktürk-2B

The Ministry of National Defense (MSB) shared a photo of Mount Ağrı taken by the Göktürk-2B satellite. According to the ministry's social media account, since the satellite started its mission, it completed 16,100 orbits around the world at an altitude of 680 kilometers over the past three years, capturing images covering an area of 8 million 485 thousand square kilometers at a resolution of under a meter.

The post included the words "Beyond the sky, in pursuit of the homeland." The post shared: "A continuous mission from the peak to space for 3 years. A look at Türkiye's peak, Mount Ağrı, from space. On the 3rd anniversary of the launch of our Göktürk-2B satellite from Vandenberg Space Force Base (USA) on April 15, 2023, it greets the highest point of Anatolia from space.

Our satellite under the command control of the Reconnaissance Satellite Battalion Command personnel of the Air Force Space Command continues to be a symbol of our strong presence in space, with a mission area extending all around the world. Beyond the sky, in pursuit of the homeland." The post also included a photo of Mount Ağrı taken by the Göktürk-2B satellite.