Turkish, Pakistani foreign ministers discuss efforts to end Iran war

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Pakistani counterpart Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday discussed the Iran war, Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said.

In a phone call, Fidan and Dar exchanged views on the diplomatic efforts aimed at bringing an end to the war that began with attacks by the US and Israel against Iran.

Earlier, Pakistan sought "time and space" for diplomatic efforts on Tuesday to end a spiraling Middle East war.

It comes hours before the end of US President Donald Trump's deadline that "a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again"—remarks that fueled speculation as his 8 pm Eastern Time (0000GMT Wednesday) deadline for Iran approaches.

The entire region has been on alert since Israel and the US launched a weeks-long offensive against Iran on Feb. 28.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.