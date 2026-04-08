Italy defends US base deals, says country 'not at war with Iran'

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto on Tuesday stressed that respecting international agreements does not equate to entering a conflict, amid discussion over the use of US military bases on Italian territory.

"Respecting agreements does not mean being involved in a war. We are part of NATO, we are not at war with Iran. We know how to enforce the treaties," Crosetto said during an urgent parliamentary briefing, as Ansa reported.

He underlined that Italy has consistently honored its commitments with the US for more than 75 years, regardless of the government in power.

"The application of the agreements on the use of American military bases in Italy has always been characterized by absolute, consistent continuity for over 75 years. No government of any political color has ever failed, questioned or even vened the hypothesis of not implementing international treaties between Italy and the US," he said.

"Each of us, as we take turns leading the country, has obligations to respect such as those of international treaties… For the rest there are no merits, but only agreements that a serious nation respects," he noted.

He also called for restraint in political debate, warning against overreaction. "We cannot indulge hysterical breaks or child subordination, because the path in which we move is that of the law, international treaties and the Constitution."

While acknowledging differences with US policies, he reaffirmed the long-standing alliance between the two nations.

"But I don't think the United States is Biden, Trump or Clinton, just as Italy is not Meloni, Conte or Draghi, they are two nations that have always been allied."

Separately, in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, he also warned of rising instability and nuclear risks. "I fear that what is already dramatic may precipitate even more… humanity has shown us that there is no limit to madness."

"I hope everyone realizes what we are going through," he said. "It is a situation that has no precedent in the history of recent decades."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump threatened to bomb power stations and bridges across Iran if Tehran failed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and reach an agreement by Tuesday night at 8 p.m. EDT (0000 GMT Wednesday).

Regional escalations have continued since Israel and the US launched an offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,400 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure and disrupting global markets and aviation.