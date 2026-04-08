Trump calls Iran’s use of civilian human shields around power plants ‘totally illegal’

US President Donald Trump condemned Iran's mobilization of civilians Tuesday to form human chains around key power plants, calling the tactic "totally illegal."

"They're not allowed to do that," Trump, who threatened to wipe out the "whole" Iranian civilization if no deal is reached, told NBC News.

Iranian civilians have encircled power facilities following Trump's warning that Tehran must reopen the Strait of Hormuz and accept a deal. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian claimed 14 million people had volunteered for defense efforts.

Trump set a deadline of 8 PM Eastern Time (0000 GMT Wednesday), threatening to destroy every bridge and power plant in Iran unless his demands were met.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged Trump to allow diplomacy to "run its course." The White House told Anadolu that Trump "has been made aware" of Pakistan's proposal.

Regional escalations have continued since Israel and the US launched an offensive against Iran on Feb. 28.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and infrastructure damage while disrupting global markets and aviation.