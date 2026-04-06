TRNC congratulates Anadolu on its 106th anniversary

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Monday congratulated Anadolu on its 106th anniversary.

In a statement, Prime Minister Unal Ustel said that Anadolu, which has adhered to principles of truth and objectivity since its establishment and has also served as the voice of the Turkish Cypriot people, is closely followed with appreciation for its work around the world, particularly in the TRNC and Türkiye.

"I congratulate Anadolu Agency, which serves as the memory and voice not only of Türkiye but also of the TRNC, on its 106th anniversary," he said.

In a separate statement, Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertugruloglu also commended Anadolu for conveying the just cause of the Turkish Cypriot people to the world and wished the agency continued success in its commitment to accurate and impartial journalism.

"I sincerely congratulate Anadolu Agency, which was founded on April 6, 1920, under the directive of Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk during the most difficult days of the War of Independence to make the rightful voice of the Turkish nation heard across the world, on its 106th anniversary," he said.





