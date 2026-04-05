Ankara rejects claims of US F-15 aircraft hit by Turkish air defense systems

Türkiye rejected claims Saturday that its air defense systems shot down a US F-15 fighter jet and that it is supplying Iran with advanced anti-aircraft and UAV missiles.

Türkiye's Center for Combating Disinformation said allegations on some social media accounts, claiming that Türkiye supplied Iran with advanced anti-aircraft and UAV missiles, and that a reportedly downed US F-15 fighter jet was struck by a Turkish-made shoulder-fired air defense system, are unfounded.

Noting that posts on certain social media platforms do not reflect the truth, it warned that they are "deliberate psychological warfare attacks and black propaganda" to harm Türkiye's mediating role in crises and its efforts focused on peace and diplomacy.

Türkiye has been showing a stance that puts peace and stability in all regional processes as a priority, it said, stressing that efforts on social media are to mislead the international public.

"Such malicious disinformation activities aimed at manipulating public opinion and disrupting sensitive balances in the region should not be trusted. It is of great importance to remain cautious toward speculative statements from non-official sources," it added.



