TÜRKIYE CELEBRATES NATOS 77TH ANNIVERSARY, HIGHLIGHTS ITS ROLE IN ALLIANCE

Türkiye on Saturday marked the 77th anniversary of NATO and emphasized its key role in the alliance.

"Today we celebrate the 77th anniversary of NATO, the primary platform for Euro-Atlantic security, of which we have been a member since 1952," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Since the outset, Türkiye continues to uphold its leading role in the Alliance with the same determination and 360-degree security approach.

"As a key security provider with its strong army, advanced military capabilities and dynamic defense industry, Türkiye makes concrete and comprehensive contributions to Euro-Atlantic security," the statement noted.

It also said: "By hosting the NATO Summit in Ankara on 7-8 July 2026, Türkiye continues to demonstrate its steadfast commitment to the Alliance."



